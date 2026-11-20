BANGKOK, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation in a trilateral meeting with the leaders of the United States and China in Shenzhen reaffirms Russia’s status as a key player in the global security architecture and diminishes the impact of Western attempts to diplomatically isolate the country, Thai political analyst Phongphan Chansugree told TASS.

"It cannot be denied that, thanks to this trilateral meeting, Russia has gained recognition and returned to the international political arena. In my view, this is one of the most significant advantages for Russia, which remains an important player in the global security system," he said.

Among the potential benefits of the talks for Moscow, the expert highlighted "strengthening its position in dialogue with Washington, opening opportunities to discuss lifting economic sanctions, and establishing channels for cooperation in the energy, financial, and trade sectors."

The meeting between Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping took place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. It was the first time the three leaders had met in this format. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. Following the talks, the leaders adopted a declaration on peace.