MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Uzbekistan is interested in further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russia in the defense sphere, said Uzbekistani Defense Minister Major General Botir Kudratkhodjayev.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held talks with his Uzbekistani counterpart. Kudratkhodjayev conveyed greetings from the republic’s president.

"Thanks to the political will of the two heads of state, the relationship between our countries has reached a qualitatively new level. It should be noted that there is currently a positive trend in the development of cooperation in the military sphere," Kudratkhodjayev remarked. The Uzbekistani defense chief emphasized that his country is interested in further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russia in the field of defense and ensuring regional security, the Russian Defense Ministry added.