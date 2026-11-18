SHENZHEN, China, November 18. /TASS/. Vietnamese President To Lam said that following his September visit to Russia he gave instructions to his government to develop relations with the Russian Federation.

"We are also very pleased to see you and discuss a number of issues immediately after your visit to Russia," said To Lam, welcoming his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit. "I have already instructed the government of Vietnam to draw up an action plan with deadlines and specific goals, paying special attention to the implementation of strategic projects and cooperation in key areas, especially the issues that we discussed this year.".