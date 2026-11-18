VIENNA, November 18. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is coordinating with Russia and Ukraine to facilitate the replenishment of diesel fuel stores at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

"The Agency is working with both the Russian Federation and Ukraine to facilitate arrangements for the replenishment of diesel fuel inventory at the ZNPP," he said at the opening of the IAEA Board of Governors session.

According to Grossi, these measures are "essential to support key nuclear safety and security functions, particularly in the event of a loss of off-site power and during the winter period.".