STOCKHOLM, November 18. /TASS/. Finland’s President Alexander Stubb doesn't believe that Ukraine will see peace in 2026, the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper quoted him as saying.

"I hope it'll happen, but I doubt it," Stubb said during a visit to Berlin on Tuesday.

He also said that peace talks on Ukraine require a timetable and an agenda that includes security guarantees, territorial issues, a ceasefire and European security.

On November 10-11, negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi. They were devoted to a new system of continental security in the post-conflict period. The Europeans also arrived in Abu Dhabi, but they did not participate in the negotiations, and the Russian delegation had no contact with them. They "worked on the sidelines with the Ukrainians and Americans," said Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian leader.