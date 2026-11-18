ROME, November 18. /TASS/. Even as Italy is participating in the European negotiating group on Ukraine, it will not send any of its military personnel to the country, the Adnkronos news agency reported citing sources at the Italian prime minister’s administration, the Chigi Palace.

The sources say that a clear distinction should be made between two different formats.

"The initiative to create a multinational military force within the ‘Coalition of the Williing’ belongs to the E3 (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom), and Italy has repeatedly indicated that it does not intend to send its troops. The negotiating initiative is different, though the two formats are complementary," one source was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the La Repubblica newspaper reported that one of the security guarantees proposed for Ukraine as an alternative to NATO membership is an international corps stationed in Ukraine and composed of non-European troops. The Coalition of the Willing would keep watch over the borders from outside Ukraine, while NATO would oversee satellite monitoring.

At their November 13 summit in Dublin, EU leaders were able to approve a negotiating team for technical talks with Russia, the United States and Ukraine - the same team that had gone to Abu Dhabi to support Kiev under the EU+E5 formula. It consists of the European Commission, the European Council and five countries in the Coalition of the Willing: Germany, France, Italy, Poland and the UK. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that European countries want to participate in talks on a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously said talks with the Europeans would be necessary when discussions focus on ensuring security for Russia and Ukraine and addressing the future of Europe’s security architecture. Commenting on the EU’s desire to join the consultations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the Europeans realize the train is leaving and "want to jump aboard the last car." He added that "their statements still confirm that they do not understand what role they might be given.".