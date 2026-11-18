MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Western media will never report that the Kiev regime is deliberately targeting civilians, former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst Scott Ritter said at a TASS press conference.

"I cannot believe that an objective human being, having borne witness to this, could come up with any other conclusion that Ukraine had declared war against the civilian population of the special military operation. But this is a story the West does not want to be told. So there are no circumstances under which you will get the mainstream corporate-funded Western media to bear witness to this," he said.

Ritter said the attack on Starobelsk, a city in the Lugansk People’s Republic, demonstrated that the Kiev regime targets people who dare to live ordinary lives and pursue their education in the special military operation zone. Students in Melitopol, a city in the Zaporozhye Region, continue commuting to university despite knowing that Ukrainian drones are targeting them.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014), former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst Scott Ritter and Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik discussed crimes perpetrated by the Kiev regime in 2026 and the international response to them.

They also examined prospects for resuming negotiations, the role of humanitarian efforts in moving the process forward, and the possibility of another Maidan uprising 13 years after the 2013-2014 coup. The discussion was held at a TASS press conference.