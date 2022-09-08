US imposes sanctions against Iranian company over ‘shipment of drones’ to Russia

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. The US imposed sanctions against an Iranian-based cargo airline, involved in the alleged delivery of Iranian drones to Russia, the Department of Treasury announced Thursday.

The sanctions were imposed against Safiran Airport Services, as well as three Iranian companies working on development and production of drones, including a management member of one of the companies.

In late August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called reports of shipments of Iranian drones to Russia a fake news.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, in response to a request from the Donbass republics, he made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. He underscored that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories, instead planning to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West started introducing numerous large-scale sanctions against Russia and shipping weapons and military vehicles to Kiev already worth tens of billions of dollars at this point.