Russia to help CIS countries in coronavirus genome studies — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 28. /TASS/. Russia will continue to help the former Soviet republics in studying the coronavirus genome, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States countries in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

"We will certainly move further along these lines," he said.

He was responding to a comment by Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov who said it would be appreciated if Russia continued to help CIS countries in studying coronavirus genome.