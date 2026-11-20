VILNIUS, November 20. /TASS/. Tallinn's decision to close checkpoints along the Estonian-Russian border starting December 1 will cause losses of several million euros for Estonia’s regions, the Baltic nation’s Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras said.

"Closing the border [with Russia] will also lead to a decline in revenue for [Estonian] local governments. According to preliminary estimates, a potential support package would amount to several million euros. The exact figure will depend on the duration of the restrictions and the type of assistance that can be provided," he said at a press conference, as reported by the newspaper Postimees.

The minister acknowledged that the restrictive measures will affect the tourism sector in areas bordering Russia, daily commuters, and families with relatives on both sides of the border.

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced that the government had decided to close the checkpoints on the border with Russia effective December 1.