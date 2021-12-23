Only one percent of people recovered from COVID-19 contract coronavirus again, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. About one percent of people, who have contracted the COVID-19 infection, catch the coronavirus again, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Repeated infections with the virus are possible and they have been registered," he said during his traditional end-of-the-year news conference. "Do you know how many people countered the virus again after they had recovered? One percent only."

"Do you know about the number among the vaccinated people? Only 3-4%," he continued. "These are reliable figures and people must be informed about them."

Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko told reporters earlier that less than 3.9% of people, who were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, contracted the infection again. He also said that not more than 1.7% of the vaccinated patients, who were vaccinated against COVID-19, were hospitalized.

Murashko announced on December 21 that anti-COVID-19 procedures should be reviewed due to a reported number of repeated cases of infection with the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova stressed that it is necessary not to decrease the rate of vaccination, as the period of revaccination is approaching for many citizens, so the level of herd immunity may alter.