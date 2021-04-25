Russian diplomat calls on Russia, US to nip attempts to rewrite WWII history together

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. The memory of the allied relations during World War II should help Russia and the United States to build partnership to repel new challenges and threats, Russia’s Charge d’Affaires in the United States Sergei Koshelev said on Sunday during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Spirit of the Elbe memorial plaque at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington.

The Russian diplomat stressed that the meeting of Soviet and US forces on the River Elbe on April 25, 1945 is a special date in bilateral relations. "Mankind was in expectation of the triumph of freedom, justice and punishment of the Nazi for their atrocious crimes," he said.

He stressed that the former Soviet Union was the world’s first nation that managed to slow down and stop the Nazi expansionist war. He states Russia’s commitment to peace that was won at such a heavy cost.

"We will always pay homage to the courage of our comrades in arms, remember all those who sacrificed their lives to defeat the biggest evil of the 20th century. We think that any attempts to rewrite history are a betrayal," Koshelev stressed. "Our common duty is to stop dishonest interpretation of World War II lessons and not to let anyone take away the Great Victory from Russian and American veterans."

"Our countries must cherish the Spirit of the Elbe. The memory of our allied relations must help us build partner relations in our fight against common challenges and threats of the 21st century," he added.

The annual ceremony commemorates the historic meeting of Soviet and American soldiers on the River Elbe on April 25, 1945.

The memorial slab at Arlington National Cemetery was unveiled in April 1995 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Linkup on the Elbe.

An inscription on the slab reads, "In recognition of the cooperation by American, Soviet and Allied armed forces during World War II. This marker symbolizes the link up of Soviet and American elements at the Elbe River on 15 April 1945. In tribute to the partnership in the battle against tyranny.".