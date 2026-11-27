GENEVA, November 27. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said that the local organizers of the Champions League match between football clubs Besiktas (Turkey) and Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) in Batumi, Georgia, should be held responsible for the clashes that broke out at the stadium, according to the organization’s statement.

The match was held on November 26 in Batumi and was halted in the opening half due to unrest in the stands. According to the Anadolu agency, before the match began, the Besiktas players refused to shake hands with their opponents at the pre-match ceremony. During the match, fans of the Turkish football club unfurled a Palestinian flag, which may have led to a clash between the fans and the police. The Batumi police later said that it had detained 16 people.

"The fact that the UEFA Europa League match between Besiktas JK and Hapoel Beer-Sheva FC would not take place at the home stadium of Besiktas JK in Istanbul was communicated to UEFA by the Turkish Football Federation following advice and guidance provided by the relevant local authorities in Turkey," the statement reads. "The same communication specified that the new agreed venue would be the stadium of Batumi in Georgia."

"As for all matches of the season, tonight was no different, as UEFA was not the match organizer and was therefore not responsible for and had no control on security matters in the venue. All interventions in the stadium were decided and carried out by the competent local authorities in the exercise of their responsibilities and within their jurisdiction," the statement continued.

"Contrary to what is currently being reported in some media outlets, UEFA understands that the escalation between the local police and Besiktas' supporters - which caused the temporary suspension of the match - started following an intervention of the local police in the sector of the Besiktas supporters to neutralize clashes that had erupted amongst Besiktas’ own supporters," the UEFA concluded in its statement.

The Turkish Football Federation and the national football league’s clubs voiced their support for Besiktas and opposed holding the match on a neutral ground in Georgia. The decision was made by the organizers for security reasons.

"It is impossible to tolerate practices that ignore the universal values of sport, human dignity, mutual respect and the principles of fair play, and that also involve discrimination, exclusion, and shortcomings in ensuring security," the statement from the Turkish Football Federation reads.

"We must not remain indifferent in the face of such actions, which jeopardize the safety of our fans and are directed against their fundamental rights and freedoms," according to the statement. "The Turkish Football Federation officially declares that it will closely monitor the development of the situation until the very end, seeking a comprehensive investigation into what happened, the identification of those responsible and the immediate enforcement of the necessary sanctions."

"We must not allow these events to be hushed up, the perpetrators to escape accountability, or such violations to be repeated," the statement added.