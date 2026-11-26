ASTANA, November 26. /TASS/. It’s impossible to eradicate doping in sports because there will always be someone who wants to cheat, Witold Banka, the president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), said on Thursday.

"Maybe I going to disappoint you. Doping-free sports does not exist," Banka said speaking at the WADA Executive Committee meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan.

"We will never eliminate doping from the sports totally, like we never eliminate crimes and violation," he continued. "We always find someone who want to cheat the rules, that’s the life, the world we are living."

"But of course, we need to fight it and we encourage the national anti-doping agencies all over the world," Banka added.