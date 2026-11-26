WASHINGTON, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the United States has congratulated Alexander Ovechkin, striker and captain of the Washington Capitals National Hockey League (NHL) club, on the team's new assists record, which now belongs to the Russian player.

"Today, in honor of the great Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals organized a ceremony dedicated to Ovechkin’s club record for career assists in the NHL. Our athlete already has dished out 764 assists!" the Embassy said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"Along with Alexander, his family accepted the congratulations: his mother Tatyana, his wife Anastasia and their sons Sergey and Ilya. Congratulations!" the statement added.

The Russian forward has spent his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. Ovechkin led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career and the first in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is known to his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships, alongside his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

Ovechkin has won a slew of NHL awards in his career, including the Calder Memorial Trophy (2006), Art Ross Trophy (2008), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), Hart Memorial Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013), Lester B. Pearson Award/Ted Lindsay Award (2008, 2009, 2010), Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) and others.