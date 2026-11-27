MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. About 120 Russian film festivals have been held in more than 50 countries over the past three years, while Russian film industry booths have been featured at 13 international film markets, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said.

Lyubimova expressed confidence that participants in the upcoming Roskino film market, an international industry event organized by Russia’s state film agency Roskino, would showcase the uniqueness, diversity and depth of Russian cinema to foreign partners. She made the remarks ahead of a plenary session titled "The World on Screen," which will focus on new opportunities for joint production and content distribution between Russia and international partners.

The culture minister said the Russian International Film Market, scheduled for December 1-3 in Moscow, would bring together more than 60 representatives of the Russian and international film industries from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Brazil, India, Spain, Italy, China, Colombia, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Turkey, the Republic of Korea and Japan.

"The program will include project presentations, film screenings, business meetings, partner searches and discussions of joint initiatives. Cinema now plays an important role in fostering international dialogue based on mutual interest and cultural enrichment. We continue to create opportunities for direct engagement with audiences around the world," she added.