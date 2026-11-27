BERLIN, November 27. /TASS/. The average temperature at the Earth's surface has risen above the pre-industrial level by two degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time for seven consecutive days, DPA news agency reported, citing the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The record was registered between 18 and 24 November.

"For the first time on the planet, the temperature has been more than two degrees higher than in the pre-industrial era for seven consecutive days," Deputy Director Samantha Burgess, a service representative, told the agency.

She said this does not yet mean the failure of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to keep the planet’s climate warming below two degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era (1850-1900).

"But this is a very telling illustration of the direction in which the climate is changing," she added.

Another record was registered on November 23. The average temperature on the planet that day was 2.25 degrees higher than the long-term average. Previously, a record deviation from the average was considered to be 2.2 degrees recorded on November 17, 2023.

Prior to that, the average temperature had been above the pre-industrial level for several consecutive days twice: in February 2024 (four days in a row) and in November 2023 (two days). The agency said the new records set this month may be explained by the strengthening El Nino phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, which is accompanied by a higher surface temperature of the seawater.