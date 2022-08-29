IAEA mission to Zaporozhye NPP may become permanent, expert believes

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant may become permanent, and a UN peacekeeping contingent may be deployed to protect it, says MGIMO professor Oleg Barabanov.

"I do not expect major results from the inspectors’ visit," Barabanov told TASS. "One thing is quite possible though: the IAEA mission may become permanent. Maybe, they will stay there forever, and, at some point, will raise the issue of their security. Some international UN contingent could be deployed to that extent. This totally should not be ruled out."

According to Barabanov, such development would be the most probably strategic step after the inspectors’ visit, aimed to strip Russia of control over Energodar.

The expert noted that one should not expect any incriminating statements from the IAEA regarding Ukraine’s role in shelling of the power plant.

"They will most likely fail to hear Russia’s arguments. And they will not raise the issue of Ukrainian shellings," Barabanov believes.

The visit will take place, the expert says, but provocations that aim to disrupt it are possible.

"However, Kiev will not shell the power plant for the duration of the mission’s visit, apparently," he concluded.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, located in Energodar, is under control of Russian forces. It is being regularly shelled by Ukrainian Armed Forces, who use heavy artillery, drones and rocket systems. In most cases, air defense systems repel the attacks, but some missiles do hit infrastructure objects and the nuclear waste storage area, creating a threat of radiation leak.

The IAEA mission should visit the power plant in the upcoming days. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that the specialists will arrive at the station this week. They will assess the physical damage inflicted to the power plant and will examine the efficiency of security and safety systems. The specialists, led by Grossi himself, will also assess the labor conditions at the station and take emergency measures to ensure the power plant’s security.