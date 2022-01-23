Russia and Moscow’s COVID-19 spread rate hit new high since April 2020

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 spread rate surged to 1.67 on Sunday, the record high since April 2020, according to TASS estimates based on data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In Moscow, this figure soared to 1.96, reaching a new high since April 2020.

In all ten Russian regions with the highest COVID-19 incidence, the spread rate exceeds one. In the Krasnoyarsk Region, the figure stood at 1.14, in the Sverdlovsk Region, the spread rate reached 1.35, in the Rostov Region - 1.42, in the Perm Region - 1.54. In the Voronezh Region, the COVID-19 spread rate rose to 1.72, in St. Petersburg, it surged to 1.73, in the Moscow Region - to 1.74, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region - to 1.96, in the Samara Region - up to 1.99.

The coronavirus spread rate indicates the average number of people that one person can infect before isolation. Along with other criteria, this figure is used to determine, whether the regions are ready to lift the restrictive measures introduced in spring 2020 to combat the pandemic. Currently, the spread rate is particularly applied in terms of the decisions on holding mass events in the region.