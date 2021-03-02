Arctic Open film marathon kicks off in Arkhangelsk Region

ARKHANGELSK, March 2. /TASS/. A film marathon of the Arctic Open International Film Festival began in the Arkhangelsk Region, the festival’s Director Tamara Statikova told TASS on Tuesday.

The film festival will continue to late May.

"A film marathon of the Arctic Open Festival has begun in the Arkhangelsk Region," she said. "It will continue till the end of spring, till late May."

The event will present about 20 films, including short films and documentaries. April will be devoted to Yakutia’s films.

According to the festival’s director, the program is not closed yet, and local clubs or movie houses may join the marathon. "We have had a Zoom conference with the regional clubs, and we still receive applications for participation," she added. "We hope to involve most districts, so that the audience could see the festival films."

In 2020, Arctic Open took place on December 4-6. Due to the pandemic, it did not have competitions, and a few events were organized online. During the festival, the audience saw 25 films from four countries: Russia, Canada, Sweden and Denmark.