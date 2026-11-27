MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Federation Council, or the upper house of the Russian parliament, ratified the Treaty between Russia and Zimbabwe on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons at a plenary meeting on Friday.

The bill to ratify the document was earlier submitted to the State Duma by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The treaty itself was signed in Moscow and Harare on May 18. As part of agreements, Russia and Zimbabwe will provide each other with the broadest possible assistance in transferring individuals sentenced to imprisonment.

Thus, a criminal convicted in one country may be transferred to the other country to serve the sentence. At that, following a transfer, a convicted person may not be prosecuted or re-convicted for the offenses for which they were originally sentenced.