MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Arctic zone is expected to become a high-tech industrial region by 2054, with its economy underpinned by the rational development of onshore and offshore resource potential. Advanced metal processing and LNG production clusters will be established there, according to the updated Strategy for the Development of the Russian Arctic Zone and Ensuring National Security.

"Integrated advanced processing clusters (liquefied natural gas, gas chemicals, metallurgy, and rare earth metals) equipped with high-tech Russian-made equipment will be established, and autonomous, robotic, digital, and climate-adapted technologies will be introduced, making it possible to reduce risks and environmental pressures and ensure Russia’s technological leadership in the Arctic," the document reads.

An appendix to Russia’s previously approved Energy Strategy through 2050 stated that Russia plans to increase the number of operational LNG projects to seven by 2030, with a combined production volume of 100 mln metric tons. The list included Arctic LNG 1 and Arctic LNG 2 (19.8 mln metric tons each), Sakhalin-2 (9.6 mln metric tons), Yamal LNG (17.4 mln metric tons), the LNG project in Ust-Luga (13.2 mln metric tons), Ob LNG (4.8 mln metric tons), and Murmansk LNG (20.4 mln metric tons).

Depending on the scenario, Russia’s liquefied natural gas production is expected to reach 90-105 mln metric tons in 2030, 110-130 mln metric tons in 2036, and 110-175 mln metric tons in 2050.