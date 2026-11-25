MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia and Brunei share similar views on many pressing global issues and seek to coordinate their positions on the international stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a news conference following talks with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

"The talks showed that our countries share similar or identical approaches to most pressing issues on the global and regional agenda," Putin said. He added that the two countries seek to coordinate their positions internationally.

He noted that Russia and Brunei jointly uphold the principles of international law, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs, and support peace and sustainable growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We work together at multilateral forums, primarily the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and the Russia-ASEAN format. We cooperate effectively on security and joint law enforcement efforts. Russian Navy ships also make port calls in Brunei," Putin said.

The Russian president thanked the Sultan for the productive talks and joint work. "I am convinced that the Sultan of Brunei's visit and the agreements we have reached will contribute to the further comprehensive development of the two countries' strategic partnership and to the well-being and prosperity of our peoples," he said.