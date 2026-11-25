MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia and Brunei share similar or even identical positions regarding most issues on the global or regional agenda, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The negotiations have proved that our countries share similar or even identical approaches regarding the most pressing issues on the global and regional agenda," Putin said after his bilateral talks with Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah in Moscow on Wednesday.

"We jointly uphold the principles of the rule of international law, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs," Putin sated. "We stand in solidarity to ensure global and sustainable growth in our Asia Pacific Region."