LUGANSK, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region remained the territory most frequently attacked by the Ukrainian military over the week, coming under more than 1,700 strikes during this period, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"During the week, the Belgorod Region remained the region most frequently attacked by Ukrainian militants. Over the past week, the region came under more than 1,700 attacks by the Ukrainian military. The Ukrainian army’s strikes killed nine civilians, while 57 people, including nine minors, suffered wounds," the envoy said.

Most frequently, the Ukrainian military delivered strikes against the Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuisky, Volokonovsky, Graivoronsky, Rakityansky, Shebekinsky and Yakovlevsky Municipal Districts of the Belgorod Region, Miroshnik specified.

"Apartment buildings and private houses, administrative, social and commercial buildings, enterprises, cars and trucks, electricity transmission and gas supply lines, warehouses and agricultural equipment came under strikes," the diplomat said.

Miroshnik told TASS earlier that 65 Russian residents, including a child were killed in the Ukrainian army’s strikes over the past week while 200 people, among them 21 minors were injured. Over the past week, the Ukrainian military launched 8,400 munitions against civilian facilities on Russian territory, he said.