MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia is open to cooperation with everyone who follows common sense and sound pragmatism, including Latin American nations, Alexander Shchetinin, Director of the Latin American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at the International Municipal Forum.

"Of course, there are needs for independent, homegrown socioeconomic development, and the dynamics of the international situation, it present new challenges to us. Our Latin American partners speak, for instance, about the process of elite turnover and the associated challenges regarding the quality of state and municipal governance. The issue of independent drivers of growth and the self-generation of development sources, including technological and financial ones, is acute. Another serious challenge is ensuring the autonomy of sovereign development without being drawn into any external restrictive doctrines," the Russian diplomat said at the session on the economic dialogue between Moscow and Latin American capitals. "Under these conditions, we are open to cooperation with all those guided by principles, traditions, and, ultimately, simple common sense and sound pragmatism," he noted.

"And there are quite a lot of such partners. They can also be found in the business community, especially among traditional exporters and importers, who often form the backbone of the national economies of the region's states," the diplomat stressed.

The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Government. The Moscow Government is the general partner. TASS is the information partner of the forum.