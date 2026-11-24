THE HAGUE, November 24. /TASS/. Russia has failed to regain its seat in the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), according to vote results.

Commenting on the results of the vote, held during the 31st Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, its Chairman Hugh Adsett said the seats of delegates representing eastern Europe will go to Poland and Estonia, who received 117 and 111 votes, respectively. Russia got 46 votes.

Russia lost its seat on the OPCW Executive Council in 2023. At the time, it received 65 votes in the election, one short of the required minimum of 66. Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine secured seats on the Executive Council representing the Eastern European group for the period from May 2024 to May 2026. Russia also failed to win a seat in 2024 and 2025. During the vote at the 30th Conference of the States Parties in November last year, Moscow received 51 votes.

The Executive Board is the organization’s governing body, made up of 41 member states elected by the Conference of States Parties for two years on a rotating basis. The council monitors the activities of the Technical Secretariat and assists in ensuring effective implementation and compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.