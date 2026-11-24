MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Latvia’s charge d'affaires to Russia Ramona Krasovska was presented with an official note about staffing issues at the Latvian embassy in Moscow during a call to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry said.

Moscow also urged her to consider the humanitarian consequences of the steps Latvia has taken and to prevent serious social problems from cropping up, it said in a statement.

"During the meeting, a corresponding note was handed over with detailed initiatives from the Russian side regarding the resumption of negotiations on employment issues at the Latvian embassy in Moscow in strict accordance with Russian legislation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Also, Latvia was invited for consultations on possible amendments to the Agreement between the governments of Russia and Latvia on the social security of military pensioners and their families and clarifying the status of employees of the social security department at the Russian embassy in Riga with the understanding that their dismissal would make it impossible for the mechanism provided for in the document to continue functioning.

The Foreign Ministry said that such a step "will lead to serious obstacles in fulfilling obligations to almost 6,000 military pensioners and their family members living in Latvia, including both Russian and Latvian citizens."

The ministry said the appeal was addressed to official Riga to assess the humanitarian consequences of the step it required, taking into account the fact that for many of the recipients the pension is the only source of income, and to prevent serious social problems from arising for the daily lives of the elderly, who are one of the most vulnerable groups of the population.