THE HAGUE, November 20. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Vladimir Tarabrin said he called on the Dutch side to pay heed to Moscow’s warning to diplomatic missions in Kiev to evacuate as he was summoned to the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry.

"Yet again I called on the Dutch side to take very seriously the warnings issued earlier, including our recommendation [for the mission] to leave Kiev," he told TASS. According to him, Moscow has repeatedly warned foreign diplomatic missions about the danger of staying in Kiev, advising them to evacuate their staff. Also, he said, he expressed his regret over the damage done to the building of the diplomatic mission in Kiev and assured the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry that Russia remains committed to its obligations as part of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

On November 19, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said that the building of the kingdom’s embassy in Kiev sustained minor damage after a projectile landed on its premises. No staff was injured.