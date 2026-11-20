MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. People in Russia and Ukraine should seek unity, not necessarily within a single state, but in the broadest sense of the word, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin said the current events are linked to efforts to weaken Russia, a fact that everyone, including people living in present-day Ukraine, should understand.

"With this in mind, I believe that all of us, including people living in present-day Ukraine, should seek unity. I am not referring to unity within a single state, but to unity in the broadest sense of the word," Putin said in an interview for Channel One’s documentary "Our Baptism. The Primate", marking the 80th birthday of Patriarch Kirill.