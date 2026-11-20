MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Washington is laying the ground for using nuclear weapons in regional conflicts, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We have taken note of the US military’s intention to place a special emphasis on preparing for scenarios involving what has been described as the rational use of nuclear weapons in a theater of operations. This is how the Pentagon puts it. Accordingly, the United States is actively working to expand the range of weapons suitable for this purpose and strengthen its capabilities to deploy them in combat," the diplomat pointed out.

According to Zakharova, the Americans appear to regard the B94 nuclear weapon system, reports of which recently emerged in the media, as one of these weapons. "This indicates an alarming trend: Washington is seriously shifting its focus toward developing additional options for the so-called limited use of nuclear weapons in regional conflicts, while claiming that such options are more or less rational," Zakharova stressed.

"This clearly highlights the US military’s prevailing view of what the acceptable nuclear threshold is. This is certainly a cause for concern, but we will provide our assessments after an expert review of the relevant materials," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.

The War Zone news website reported on November 16, citing documents accompanying the draft US budget for fiscal year 2027, that the US Senate Committee on Appropriations "has revealed the first entirely new designation for an air-dropped nuclear gravity bomb in decades." "What the B94 bomb is remains to be confirmed. The only weapon fitting this general description known to be in development now is the bunker-busting Nuclear Deterrent System-Air-delivered (NDS-A)," the outlet noted.