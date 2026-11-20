GENICHESK, November 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian military drone attacks killed 10 civilians and wounded 23 others in the Kherson Region over the past week, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Over the past week, attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces killed 10 civilians in the Kherson Region and injured 23 people," he wrote on his Max channel.

Saldo specified that a drone strike claimed three lives in Novaya Zburyevka. Residents of Velikiye Kopani, Gladkovka, Novonikolayevka and Fyodorovka were also killed in attacks. Drone strikes on vehicles killed people in Sofiyevka, Novogrigoryevka and Nikolayevka. Injuries were reported in 12 settlements.