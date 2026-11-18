CHISINAU, November 18. /TASS/. The Moldovan Foreign Ministry’s protest note accusing Russia of violating the country’s airspace with drones on Tuesday is unfounded, Moscow’s Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov said.

"No one has presented us with evidence proving, first, that those were Russian drones and, second, that they were deliberately flown over Moldova. We believe the incident requires an investigation. Imagine [Moldova] claiming that any drone passing by is Russian," he told reporters after being summoned by the ministry.

According to the envoy, the incident could have been caused by electronic warfare operations or staged by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, "which would be typical of them."