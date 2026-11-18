SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. The development of relations with Vietnam is among the top priorities on the agenda of Russia’s foreign policy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during his meeting with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the country, To Lam.

"Dear Comrade President, dear friend, I am very glad to see you again," Putin said at his meeting with To Lam on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC Summit in China. "Comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam is among the priority areas of Russia’s foreign policy."

Putin stressed that To Lam’s most recent visit to Russia was very successful.

"We really did a good job that resulted in signing of a number of agreements and documents, which strengthened the legal framework and help us move forward," the Russian president continued.

"Effective cooperation has been established between the parliaments, ministries, agencies, and intergovernmental commissions that are operational on both sides," Putin added.