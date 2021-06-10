US, UK remarks on prohibition of Navalny’s structures show of double standards — lawmaker

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The statements of the US Department of State and the UK Foreign Office regarding Moscow City Court’s ruling to declare the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation (both deemed foreign agents in Russia), as well as the Navalny’s Headquarters movement, extremist organizations are yet another display of double standards and interference in Russia’s internal affairs, says Vasiliy Piskaryov, head of the State Duma Commission on the investigation of interference in Russia’s internal affairs.

On Wednesday, the US Department of State and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the Moscow City Court ruling, calling it "Kafkaesque."

"Russia acted in full compliance with its national legislation. The decision was made by a court," Piskaryov said, underscoring that this decision was "completely legal."

He recalled that supporters of US Ex-President Donald Trump were charged with "domestic terrorism" over the January storming of the Capitol building.

"Meanwhile, when Russia as a sovereign state protects its security from attempts of extremist structures, the West calls it persecution of the opposition. Isn’t this yet another display of double standards?" the senior lawmaker said.

According to the lawmaker, the FBK and other structures of blogger Alexey Navalny constantly attract the Commission’s attention.

"They organize unauthorized protest rallies with foreign money, involving children and teenagers, they call for the violent overthrow of the government, and for violation of the territorial integrity of Russia," Piskaryov said.

On Wednesday, the Moscow City Court declared the FBK, the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation and the Navalny’s Headquarters movements extremist, satisfying the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office request. The court press service said that this ruling liquidates the FBK and the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation, and bans the operation of the Navalny’s Headquarters. The mentioned organizations must cease their operation immediately, the Court added.