WASHINGTON, November 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that his country supports Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s efforts to combat oil smuggling.

"We support Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s efforts to assert state authority throughout Iraq, stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On November 24, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan to issue export permits for crude oil and petroleum products exclusively through the relevant federal ministry. The autonomous region’s government deemed the prime minister’s instructions unilateral, unconstitutional and unacceptable. Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that the instructions issued by the head of the Iraqi government "do not correspond to the negotiations that the parties previously held in Baghdad."