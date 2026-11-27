ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. Gazprom and Turkey’s Botas have signed a contract extending gas supplies to the country for three years on the same terms, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian-Turkish business forum.

"Of course, we discussed it. Gazprom and Botas have already signed the contract. It provides for a three-year extension," he said.

The new contract maintains the existing gas supply volumes and terms, the deputy prime minister noted.

In December 2025, the companies extended contracts for 21.75 bln cubic meters of Russian pipeline gas supplied via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines for another year.

In addition to state-owned Botas, private Turkish companies also purchase gas from Russia. As part of the liberalization of Turkey’s gas market and its opening to new private-sector players, Gazprom Export signed long-term contracts with private Turkish companies in 2007 and 2012 for the supply of Russian gas to Turkey. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar emphasized that their contracts had yet to expire, with the earliest due to expire around 2033 and some remaining in effect into the 2040s.

Novak also added that Russia has supplied more than 20 mln metric tons of petroleum products, predominantly diesel fuel, to Turkey since the beginning of the year. "Overall, we have already supplied more than 20 mln metric tons of petroleum products to Turkey since the beginning of the year, mainly diesel," he said.

The deputy prime minister refrained from providing a forecast for fuel supplies for this year. "We will see how the current situation develops," Novak noted.