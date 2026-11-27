ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. Novatek has signed a contract to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Turkey starting January 1, 2027, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Novatek has also signed [a contract] for LNG supplies starting January 1, 2027. The volumes are small for now, but there is scope for expansion," he said.

Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said earlier that the company was discussing the possibility of increasing LNG supplies to Turkey, as well as investment opportunities in the country’s gas industry.

Mikhelson urged Turkey to conclude long-term LNG supply contracts.