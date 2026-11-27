ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. Turkey has been designated as the guest country for the 30th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg from June 16 to 19, 2027. This announcement was made by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak during a Russian-Turkish business forum.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Turkish side for their decision to participate as the guest country at this milestone 30th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," Novak stated.

This distinguished status will provide Turkish companies with a platform to display their products, engage in discussions with Russian and international partners, and explore a diverse array of offerings from various regions of Russia.

Novak emphasized that collaborative projects between Russia and Turkey have already generated significant orders for suppliers of raw materials, equipment, and components, while simultaneously fostering investments and job creation in both countries. Nevertheless, he remarked that the full potential for trade, mutual investment, and joint production remains untapped.

In addition, Novak proposed that the next meeting of the Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation be held in Kazan in 2027, expressing anticipation for the participation of representatives from both the Turkish and Russian business communities.