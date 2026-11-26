MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell by 0.74% to 2,336.54 points at the close of Thursday’s main trading session, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index slipped by 0.51% to 896.25 points. The yuan exchange rate fell by 6.1 kopecks to 12.284 rubles.

"Overall neutral sentiment prevails on the Russian stock market despite a moderate decline in stock indices," Tsifra Broker analyst Alexander Dudnikov noted.

Stock market

The top gainers were shares of LSR Group (+10.4%), Samolet (+3.7%), United Wagon Company (+2.8%), RusHydro (+2.1%), PhosAgro (+1.6%), OGK-2 (+1.6%), and Cian (+1.3%), Finam Financial Group analyst Igor Dodonov said.

According to Freedom Global leading analyst Natalia Milchakova, the rise in LSR shares may have been driven by the majority shareholder increasing its stake through open-market purchases.

The biggest losers were shares of Rosseti (-3.4%), common shares of Rostelecom (-2.9%), Bank Saint Petersburg (-2.3%), and Surgutneftegas (-2.2%), shares of Sollers (-2.1%) and Inter RAO (-2%), and common shares of Mechel (-2%), the analyst added.

According to Milchakova, the decline in Rosseti shares may have been related to the transfer of RusHydro’s Far Eastern assets to the company.

Outlook for November 27

BCS World of Investments expects the MOEX Index to continue trading within the range of 2,300-2,400 points. The dollar may remain at around 82 rubles and the yuan at around 12.3 rubles through the end of the week.

Freedom Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate within the range of 2,300-2,400 points on Friday. The dollar, euro, and yuan are projected to trade at 80-82 rubles, 89-91 rubles, and 12.1-12.5 rubles, respectively.