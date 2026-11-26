VLADIVOSTOK, November 26. /TASS/. Russian exporters of fish products are set to reach new profit highs by the end of 2026 due to favorable conditions in foreign markets, deputy head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries Vasily Sokolov told reporters.

"Regarding exports, we will likely set a new record, not in terms of volume, which will be lower than last year, [but] in terms of value. Market conditions for fish products in foreign markets are very favorable, which is why Russian exporters will see an increase in revenue. Ultimately, this will provide a boost to Russia’s overall export figures," he said.

In 2026, salmon catch volumes have been lagging behind 2025 figures, Sokolov said, adding that there has been a significant decline in the catch in the Northwest Atlantic where "unfriendly countries are making major efforts to hinder the operations of the Russian fleet." That said, the Far East has managed to balance out the overall national figures due to herring fishing, he noted.