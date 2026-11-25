MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Brunei is showing interest in nuclear technologies, and Rosatom is ready to offer the country a full range of activities, from shaping public opinion to achieving possession of a nuclear industry, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"This year, there have been several interactions at the inter-ministerial level and at the level of interagency consultations. The Bruneians have shown interest in nuclear power in general. We have studied their energy system, understanding, so to speak, its current parameters. Ultimately, this could involve small modular reactors, specifically floating ones, since Brunei is both an island and a coastal nation," the chief executive said, The capacity required for Brunei is "right in our format - two reactors of 55 MW each would be in high demand," Likhachev noted.

Brunei is a dynamically developing country, the chief executive stressed. "There is space, opportunity, and prospects here. If our partners express the desire, we will, of course, offer a whole range of measures, our standard approach, starting from shaping public opinion, building human resources and state infrastructure, and progressing through a phased transition to possessing a nuclear industry," the Rosatom CEO said.