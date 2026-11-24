MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Passenger trains are running at full capacity across the Crimean Bridge following recent Ukrainian drone attacks, the Russian Transport Ministry said.

The ministry has outlined how passengers can travel between the southwestern Krasnodar Region and the southern Crimean Peninsula while using Tavria train services.

"Passenger trains are operating at full capacity on the railway section of the Crimean Bridge. Grand Service Express, the operator of Tavria trains serving Crimea, continues to run its services in full," the ministry said.

Tavria trains currently start and terminate at Kerch-Yuzhnaya Novy Park railway station in Kerch, Crimea. Passengers traveling from Kerch to other destinations on the peninsula, including Sevastopol, are taken by bus.

Passengers whose train tickets list Kerch as their departure or arrival station must also purchase a bus ticket to reach Simferopol, Sevastopol (for trains No. 7/8 and 91/92), Vladislavovka or Sem Kolodezey. No separate bus ticket is needed if one of these destinations is already listed on the train ticket, the ministry explained.

The Southern Suburban Passenger Company operates trains between Anapa and Kerch and between Taman and Kerch. Passengers can also take a Federal Passenger Company train to a city served by Tavria trains, then continue their journey by suburban train and bus.

Ukrainian forces attacked the Crimean Bridge on November 16, 17 and 19, damaging its structures. A criminal case was opened under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code on terrorism. Specialists are assessing the damage, the ministry said.