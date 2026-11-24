MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Nvidia shares lost 5.6% during pre-market trading on the Nasdaq exchange, according to trading data. On the previous day, the stock had risen by nearly 32% by the close of the trading session.

As of 4:34 p.m. Moscow time (1:34 p.m. GMT), Nvidia shares were down by 5.62% at $155.77 per share.

On November 12, Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO and president of Nvidia and resigned from the company’s board of directors amid a scandal over his relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations that she worked for Chinese intelligence as slander.

On November 23, Nvidia announced that Huang had been reappointed as president and CEO of the company. The decision was made by the board unanimously. The company noted that it had received information from the US administration indicating that such a move would not pose a threat to national security. The decision on reinstatement was made on the evening of November 22 without consulting the company’s management, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.