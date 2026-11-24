MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Sanctions related to financial settlements pose a greater threat to international trade than transport and logistics restrictions but the development of alternative settlement systems will make it possible to cope with them, PSB Chief Executive Pyotr Fradkov said at the 11th International Forum of the Financial University.

"We still need to build an international yet national [settlement] system. Not what is being offered to us - simply moving from the dollar to the dollar, meaning from the traditional dollar to a stablecoin," Fradkov said. "I believe we certainly have the capabilities to do so. In fact, the company we are developing is mostly about this. It is about business - because it is faster, cheaper, and clearer, and it genuinely proves that this is in demand not only along the 'Russia and Russia's partners' settlement track," he noted.

Payment sanctions are more severe in terms of the difficulty of circumvention than other types of sanctions, he PSB chief executive added. "There can be no sanctions more severe than those on settlements, because they are the harshest and the hardest to bypass. They are worse than logistics sanctions, commodity sanctions, trade sanctions, or any others, because, once again, a 'bottleneck' has been created in the world, and this has become clear," he said.

This issue can be resolved by securing a competitive position in the payments market, Fradkov added. At the same time, this is not about competition between individual niche products, but rather competition among regional and sub-regional settlement ecosystems that encompass issues of liquidity, capital, and compliance, the PSB chief executive added.