NEW YORK, November 20. /TASS/. Sales and pre-orders for the video game GTA VI have reached approximately $2.3 billion, with over 24.5 million copies already sold, according to the US analytics firm SensorTower.

According to the firm, about 75% of players purchased the PlayStation 5 version of GTA VI (over 18.4 million copies sold, totaling $1.77 billion). Xbox users, who purchased 6.15 million copies, generated roughly $588 million in revenue for developer Rockstar Games.

Citing SensorTower’s estimates, the BBC reported that GTA VI could become the most successful product in the history of the entertainment industry if it surpasses the film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which grossed approximately $2.5 billion at the box office.

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most commercially successful and influential media franchises in the video game industry. Grand Theft Auto VI was released on November 19. On the review aggregator website Metacritic, the game holds a critic score of 99 out of 100.