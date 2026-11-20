MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Grain harvesting in Russia surpassed 141 mln metric tons from the start of this year, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said after the meeting of the governmental commission for agribusiness and fisheries and sustainable development of rural territories.

"The seasonal field work is almost completed in the greater part of the country. The grain yield is over 141 mln tons to date, and over 37 mln tons of oil crops," Patrushev said, cited by the office.

Considering the challenging situation this season, the Russian government has provided the industry with a package of additional support measures, the deputy prime minister said. "This includes the extension of short-term preferential loans and deferral of lease payments for farmers, grain transportation subsidies, as well as state procurement interventions that allow producers to sell their products at fair prices," he added.

It was also noted at the commission meeting that the technical and technological modernization of the industry is ongoing. Specifically, around 25,000 units of agricultural machinery equipped with autopilot features have already been deployed. "Agricultural drones, as well as digital monitoring and control tools, are being used. The government is maintaining incentives for these processes. Since 2019, farmers have acquired over 100,000 units of machinery and equipment through the preferential leasing system," the office of the deputy prime minister said.

In addition, Rosagroleasing company is introducing artificial intelligence capabilities and expanding the digitalization of services for farmers. The deputy prime minister instructed the company, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, to integrate its services with state information systems to create a unified platform.