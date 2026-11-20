MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s aircraft manufacturing industry is the only one in the world that continues to operate and remains virtually independent of imports under sanctions, Vadim Badekha, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the Rostec state corporation), said on the occasion of the company’s 20th anniversary.

"Today, we can speak not only of a lineup of aircraft, but also of technological sovereignty. This is a source of great pride: Russia is the only country in the world that, amid numerous restrictions and sanctions, is building its own aircraft--machines that are completely independent of imported components," he said in a congratulatory address.

Badekha noted that this result was achieved through the hard work of the corporation’s designers, engineers, test pilots, technologists, and factory workers.

He also noted that over its 20 years of operation, UAC has modernized the Il-76MD-90A and the Tu-160M strategic missile carrier, developed the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet, and built a broad lineup of domestic passenger airliners, including the Il-114-300, SJ-100, Tu-214, and MS-21. "Our efforts have resulted in 17 new types and variants of aviation equipment and 1,800 new aircraft rolling out of our plants over the past 20 years," Badekha specified.

"Despite difficulties, obstacles, sanctions, and restrictions, we are giving Russia wings. Our country has flown, continues to fly, and will keep flying--that is the main outcome of the past 20 years! I warmly congratulate you on the anniversary of the United Aircraft Corporation! I wish you and your families success, good health, and prosperity!" he concluded.