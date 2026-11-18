MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Trade turnover in fish and seafood between Russia and Vietnam grew by 7% to $291 million in January-October 2026, the Fish Union told TASS.

"In January-October 2026, trade turnover in fish and seafood between Russia and Vietnam increased by 7% year-on-year in value terms and remained flat in weight terms, reaching 48,000 metric tons worth $291 million, the Analytical Center of the Fish Union calculated on the basis of Vietnamese customs statistics," the statement reads.

Key products in Russian supplies to Vietnam include frozen sea cucumber, snow crab clusters, red king crab meat, frozen chum salmon, frozen halibut, frozen cod, frozen sockeye salmon, canned fish, and frozen squid, while Vietnamese supplies to Russia consist of pangasius fillets, tuna fillets, dried and cured fish, canned tuna, and warm-water farmed shrimp.