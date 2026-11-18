MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. EVM expects multiple growth of production and sales of UMO cars in 2027 if macroeconomic conditions and the demand remain favorable, CEO of the automaker Ilya Rashkin said in an interview with TASS ahead of the Transport Week forum.

"We expect multiple growth in sales and in production if favorable macroeconomic factors and the demand remain in place. These are the expect inputs to project our financial model in 2027," he said.

The company follows its obligations as part of the special investment contract and market needs in its plans, Rashkin added.

EVM (EM Rus) is a Russian automaker that is producing the UMO 5 electric crossover and the UMO 8 hybrid car under the UMO brand. Vehicle production is organized at the facilities of the Moscow-based Moskvich automobile plant in technological partnership with Yandex.

TASS is the strategic media partner of the Transport Week forum.